Raymond Terrace Fire and Rescue Captain urges local to prepare for bushfire season

SPRING heralds a renewal, it also heralds the beginning of the bushfire season.



Many were impacted by the fires last year and many of the fires were started by lightning strike.

There are already bushfires burning in NSW.

Local Dennis Peters is Captain of Raymond Terrace Fire and Rescue.

He is reminding locals that with the start of the season so too come restrictions around fires.

Peters told News Of The Area, “As we go into spring, It’s important for residents of Raymond Terrace and Heatherbrae to remember that they are in a Fire & Rescue NSW district, which means a permit is needed year round from Fire & Rescue.

“Permits for Fire & Rescue districts can only be obtained by contacting Fire & Rescue.

“It is not automatic and you cannot light up unless you have the permit.”

He is encouraging locals to get ready now for the bushfire season.

Every home should have a bushfire survival plan and the plan should include how you will keep your animals safe.

“Good options instead of burning is to use Council’s free green waste drop off, or put your green waste into your red bin, where it’s separated by Council at the tip.

“Now is also a good time to start preparing your bushfire survival plan.

“We saw the consequences of not being prepared during the last fire season.”

The devastation of the 2019-2020 bush fires will be remembered for many years.

In NSW the fires which engulfed the state over summer resulted in the deaths of 26 people in NSW, including six firefighters.

More than 5.52 million hectares of land was damaged by the fires and there was huge loss of native fauna.

A total of 2,476 homes were destroyed.

All 76 recommendations from the bushfire inquiry are being adopted.

“There’s no such thing as being too prepared.

“Download and prepare your bushfire survival plan at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au,” said Peters.

By Marian SAMPSON