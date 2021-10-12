Raymond Terrace Fire and Rescue celebrates 75 years

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON 5 October 2021, Raymond Terrace Fire and Rescue celebrated 75 years since they became operational.

The brigade became partially active on 5 October 1946 and by January 1947 they were operating with full capacity.



A representative from the brigade spoke about what this means for the community.

“We’ve spent three quarters of a century protecting Raymond Terrace, Heatherbrae and surrounds from fires.

“Not just that, but we have attended HAZMAT incidents, rescued hundreds of people, and helped thousands on the worst days of their lives,” they said.

For twelve years, the brigade operated out of a council shed before opening their first station in 1959, and in 2009, the brigade relocated to its new home where it has spent many years looking after the community.

“The dedication of all of the Firefighters at our station since 1946 has been incredible, and our current crew are carrying on that tradition, protecting life, property and the environment every single day.

“We don’t just respond to incidents, but also do proactive work in the community, making sure smoke alarms are installed and up to date, checking hydrants, talking to children about fire safety and so much more,” they said.

The brigade helps the community in a number of ways, but one of their favourite things is bringing a smile to everyone’s faces during community events and their annual Christmas lolly run, which will be returning this year.

Thank you for all the work you do for Port Stephens, Happy 75th Birthday.

By Tara CAMPBELL