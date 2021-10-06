Raymond Terrace gets refresh ahead of major upgrades

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RAYMOND Terrace’s main street has had a refresh ahead of major upgrades next month – with road resurfacing, extra parking and better accessible parking now a reality for William Street.

The works have set the stage for the new seating, shade structures and landscaping that is scheduled to kick off in late October.

Deputy Mayor Paul Le Mottee says it’s just the start of things to come for Raymond Terrace.

“William Street is looking fresh, clean and is easier to access than ever with an additional two parking spaces and two new accessible parking spots.

“This is just a taster for what’s to come!

“We’ll soon be installing three art-inspired shade structures featuring new seating and greenery underneath, plus lighting and cameras to improve safety.

“It’s all about delivering on our community’s vision for a green, vibrant place for people to spend time as captured in the award-winning Public Domain Plan for Raymond Terrace.

“These works are thanks to grant funding from the NSW Government’s Streets as Shared Spaces program.

“Council has also contributed additional funds to increase parking, improve accessibility and create a more vibrant place,” he said.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer says it’s an exciting time for Raymond Terrace.

“The William Street upgrades are all part of our Council’s ongoing commitment to the revitalisation of Raymond Terrace.

“We’re planning to kick off the main works in late October so that it’s done in time for the festive season.

“Hopefully by then, we’ll be out of lockdown and ready to kick start the Raymond Terrace economy.

“I know a lot of people and businesses have been doing it tough, and these works are a great way we can bring people back to the town centre to support our local businesses. “We’ll also be looking to attract even more investment in Raymond Terrace in the coming months.

“These works are just the start.

“We’ve already completed the new pathway down at the Levee, which looks amazing, and work will soon get underway at Bettles Park to create a more welcoming place for locals and visitors.

“We’re also planning Stage 2 of the William Street upgrades which might include things like landscaping, art, shade, seating and better connections throughout the town centre.”

For information on all the work happening in Raymond Terrace, visit portstephens.nsw.gov.au/projects and select ‘Raymond Terrace’ on the left of the map.