Raymond Terrace to host pop up vaccination clinic

WITH Covid-19 booster vaccinations seen as the best defence against the Omicron variant, the challenge has been to find a clinic and book in for a vaccination.

NSW Health is holding a series of pop-up clinics with the aim of ensuring that the boost shots are delivered into the community effectively.



Raymond Terrace is one town on the list with the PCYC at 17-19 Sturgeon Street in Raymond Terrace hosting a clinic on Saturday 12 February from 10m-1pm.

The clinic will be offering Pfizer vaccinations and paediatric Pfizer shots for children.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) notes that the course of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed in recent weeks.

Case numbers of COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant are rapidly increasing and this variant now dominates in some regions of Australia.

Internationally, the Omicron variant has become dominant in several countries with case numbers growing rapidly in some.

An ATAGI spokesperson said, “Strong evidence has accumulated over the past two weeks to indicate that booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines are likely to increase protection against infection with the Omicron variant.

“Although some early data suggest that the risk of hospitalisation due to disease caused by the Omicron variant is lower than that with the Delta variant, this difference would not be enough to offset the impact of high case numbers on the health system.”

ATAGI states that maximising booster coverage by expanding eligibility and encouraging high uptake, in combination with enhanced public health and social measures, may prevent a large surge in case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths.

ATAGI recommends COVID-19 booster vaccinations for adults aged 18 and older.

ATAGI recommends providing boosters to all eligible adults from a minimum of three months following the second dose of the primary course.

Pregnant women aged 18 or older who received their primary COVID-19 vaccination course less than four months ago are recommended to have a booster dose and when practical and in line with the broader community, ATAGI says this interval should be brought forward to three months.

Immunocompromised individuals who have received three primary doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are also recommended to have a booster dose in line with the timing for the general population, i.e., currently a four-month interval from their primary course, and when capacity permits, three months.

ATAGI reinforces that timely receipt of a booster dose is particularly important for: people with risk factors for severe disease (including those aged over 60 years, those with underlying medical conditions, those in aged/disability care and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples); and people with increased risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

The impact of occupational risks is magnified in settings where workers may transmit the virus to others with increased risk of severe disease, such as aged/disability care facilities.

Both Comirnaty (Pfizer) or Spikevax (Moderna- 50µg) are recommended for use as a booster vaccine, and both are considered equally acceptable.

AstraZeneca can be used for people who have contraindications to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

ATAGI recommends that anyone aged twelve or older who is unvaccinated should receive a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

By Marian SAMPSON