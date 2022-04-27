Razzle Dazzle Rock ‘n’ Roll Rewind extravaganza returns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RAZZLE Dazzle Rockers are pleased to announce that the last weekend in July will see the return of their Rock ‘n’ Roll Rewind extravaganza, with four bands playing over three days and two nights of non-stop rock and roll dancing.

With Razzle Dazzle’s own DJ Dale filling in the gaps, it will once again be a music and dance lover’s paradise.

“We have taken the punt on bringing three bands from Sydney that only come to the area when there is a festival as such to play at,” said Razzle Dazzle teacher Sandy.

“All are welcome and you can get yourself ready by attending classes at Sawtell RSL Club on Wednesday evenings in the fabulous Princess Room.”

With beginner, intermediate and advanced classes catering for all levels of dancing ability, you can be assured of finding something to suit you.

You will be taught by Dale and Sandy, who are entering their 20th year of teaching, and gained their expertise whilst accumulating a multitude of dance titles in a wide range of styles.

“You will be in great hands.

“We are also available for private lessons if you wish,” said Sandy.

A new beginners course will start on 4 May at 7.45pm, with a special beginners price on offer.

For further information about any of the above please contact Sandy on 0421130076.

The Razzle Dazzle Rock ‘n’ Roll Rewind extravaganza will take place at Sawtell RSL Club on Friday July 29 and July 30 2022.