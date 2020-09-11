Real Estate Open houses

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dear Agent,

Please fill in your OPEN HOUSES for the upcoming week

DEADLINE: We will take this list with no further addition or alteration precisely at 12noon WEDNESDAYS

Please note this is a strict deadline and the list cannot be changed or altered after this time. We recommend working to an earlier deadline (yourself) to ensure you are not looking to touch this list anywhere near 12noon Wednesdays.

Type: H (House) A (Apartment) D (Duplex) T (Townhouse) U (Unit) V (Villa) R (Rural) L (Land)

COFFS HARBOUR Open Houses

Property Address Open Time Open Day Agent name and office phone line (only) Type Bed Price 69 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 10:30-11:15 Sat 12/9 LJ Hooker Coffs Harbour 6652 2266 H 3 $860,000 2/35 Grafton Street, Coffs Harbour 10.15-10.45 Sat 12/09 PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833 U 2 AUCTION 15 Pitt Square, Coffs Harbour 11.00-11.30 Sat 12/09 PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833 H 4 $499-$539,000 2/10 Gordon Street, Coffs Harbour 11.45-12.15 Sat 12/09 PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833 T 5 $525,000 9 Logwood Place. Coffs Harbour 11.00-11.30 Sat 12/09 RAINE&HORNE COFFS HARBOUR- 66 52 1066 H 3 $490,000 53 Pearce Drive, Coffs Harbour 12.00-12.30 Sat 12/09 RAINE&HORNE COFFS HARBOUR- 66 52 1066 H 4 $625,000 1/22 Sandpiper Cres, Boambee East 11.00 – 11.30 Sat 12/09 RAINE&HORNE Real Estate Toormina- 6658 1611 V 3 $449,000 – $470,000 1/22 Sandpiper Cres, Boambee East 11.00 – 11.30 Sun 13/09 RAINE&HORNE Real Estate Toormina- 6658 1611 V 3 $449,000 – $470,000 3802/2 Bay Drive Coffs Harbour 9-9.45am and 5-5.45pm Sat 12/09 Tues 16/09 RAY WHITE Real Estate COFFS HARBOUR 0402 873 373 U 2 AUCTION 27th September 3/32 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 12.00-12.30 Sat 12/09 UNREALESTATE 02 6658 6042 U 2+ $389,000

SAWTELL/ TOORMINA / BOAMBEE / BONVILLE Open Houses

Property Address Open Times Open Day Agent Name and Office phone line (Only) Type Bed Price 33 Bonville Waters Drive, Bonville 12.45-1.15 Sat 12/09 PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833 H 3 AUCTION (Guide $600,000) 4 David Watt Close, Sawtell 11.00-11.45 And 5.00-5.45 Sat 12/09 Wed 16/09 RAY WHITE Real Estate COFFS HARBOUR 0402 873 373 H 4 AUCTION 27th September 22 Dewing Close, Toormina 11.00-11.30 Sat 12/09 UNREALESTATE 02 6658 6042 H 3 $489,000

NORTHERN / WOOLGOOLGA Open Houses

Property Address Open Times Open Day Agent name and office phone line (only) Type Bed Price 112/8 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 10.00-10.30 Sat 12/09 PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833 V 1 $195-$210,000 69 Korora Basin Road, Korora 1.45-2.15 Sat 12/09 PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833 H 5 $699-$729,000 5 Gumtree Glen, Sapphire Beach 12.30-1.00 Sat 12/09 PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833 H 5 $995,000 12 Azure Avenue, Emerald Beach 10.00-10.30 Sat 12/09 RAINE&HORNE COFFS HARBOUR- 66 52 1066 H 3 $800,000 – $850,000

OTHER Open Houses