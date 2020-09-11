Real Estate Open houses

Dear Agent,
Please fill in your OPEN HOUSES for the upcoming week
DEADLINE: We will take this list with no further addition or alteration precisely at 12noon WEDNESDAYS
Please note this is a strict deadline and the list cannot be changed or altered after this time. We recommend working to an earlier deadline (yourself) to ensure you are not looking to touch this list anywhere near 12noon Wednesdays.
Type: H (House) A (Apartment) D (Duplex) T (Townhouse) U (Unit) V (Villa) R (Rural) L (Land)
COFFS HARBOUR Open Houses
|Property Address
|Open Time
|Open Day
|Agent name and office phone line (only)
|Type
|Bed
|Price
|69 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour
|10:30-11:15
|Sat 12/9
|LJ Hooker Coffs Harbour 6652 2266
|H
|3
|$860,000
|2/35 Grafton Street, Coffs Harbour
|10.15-10.45
|Sat 12/09
|PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833
|U
|2
|AUCTION
|15 Pitt Square, Coffs Harbour
|11.00-11.30
|Sat 12/09
|PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833
|H
|4
|$499-$539,000
|2/10 Gordon Street, Coffs Harbour
|11.45-12.15
|Sat 12/09
|PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833
|T
|5
|$525,000
|9 Logwood Place. Coffs Harbour
|11.00-11.30
|Sat 12/09
|RAINE&HORNE COFFS HARBOUR- 66 52 1066
|H
|3
|$490,000
|53 Pearce Drive, Coffs Harbour
|12.00-12.30
|Sat 12/09
|RAINE&HORNE COFFS HARBOUR- 66 52 1066
|H
|4
|$625,000
|1/22 Sandpiper Cres, Boambee East
|11.00 – 11.30
|Sat 12/09
|RAINE&HORNE Real Estate Toormina- 6658 1611
|V
|3
|$449,000 – $470,000
|1/22 Sandpiper Cres, Boambee East
|11.00 – 11.30
|Sun 13/09
|RAINE&HORNE Real Estate Toormina- 6658 1611
|V
|3
|$449,000 – $470,000
|3802/2 Bay Drive Coffs Harbour
|9-9.45am
and
5-5.45pm
|Sat 12/09
Tues 16/09
|RAY WHITE Real Estate COFFS HARBOUR 0402 873 373
|U
|2
|AUCTION 27th September
|3/32 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour
|12.00-12.30
|Sat 12/09
|UNREALESTATE
02 6658 6042
|U
|2+
|$389,000
SAWTELL/ TOORMINA / BOAMBEE / BONVILLE Open Houses
|Property Address
|Open Times
|Open Day
|Agent Name and Office phone line (Only)
|Type
|Bed
|Price
|33 Bonville Waters Drive, Bonville
|12.45-1.15
|Sat 12/09
|PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833
|H
|3
|AUCTION
(Guide $600,000)
|4 David Watt Close, Sawtell
|11.00-11.45
And
5.00-5.45
|Sat 12/09
Wed 16/09
|RAY WHITE Real Estate COFFS HARBOUR 0402 873 373
|H
|4
|AUCTION
27th September
|22 Dewing Close, Toormina
|11.00-11.30
|Sat 12/09
|UNREALESTATE
02 6658 6042
|H
|3
|$489,000
NORTHERN / WOOLGOOLGA Open Houses
|Property Address
|Open Times
|Open Day
|Agent name and office phone line (only)
|Type
|Bed
|Price
|112/8 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach
|10.00-10.30
|Sat 12/09
|PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833
|V
|1
|$195-$210,000
|69 Korora Basin Road, Korora
|1.45-2.15
|Sat 12/09
|PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833
|H
|5
|$699-$729,000
|5 Gumtree Glen, Sapphire Beach
|12.30-1.00
|Sat 12/09
|PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833
|H
|5
|$995,000
|12 Azure Avenue, Emerald Beach
|10.00-10.30
|Sat 12/09
|RAINE&HORNE COFFS HARBOUR- 66 52 1066
|H
|3
|$800,000 – $850,000
OTHER Open Houses
|Property Address
|Open Times
|Open Day
|Agent Name and Office Phone Line (Only)
|Type
|Bed
|Price
|65 Gurney Street, Raleigh
|10.00-10.30
|Sat 12/09
|UNREALESTATE
02 6658 6042
|H
|4
|$550,000
|4 Connell Street, Glenreagh
|12.30-1.00
|Sat 12/09
|UNREALESTATE
02 6658 6042
|H
|3
|$329,000- $349,000