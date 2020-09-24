Real Estate Open Houses

COFFS HARBOUR Open Houses

Property Address Open Time Open Day Agent name and office phone line (only) Type Bed Price
9 Logwood Place, Coffs Harbour 10:00 – 10:30am 26/09 RAINE&HORNE COFFS HARBOUR- 66 52 1066 H 3 $489,000
2 Rosina Close, Coffs Harbour 11.00-11.30 Sat 26/09 PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833 H 4 $659-$699,000
15 Pitt Square, Coffs Harbour 11.00-11.30 Sat 26/09 PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833 H 4 $499-$539,000
2/35 Grafton Street, Coffs Harbour 12.30-1.00 Sat 26/09 PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833 U 2 AUCTION TOMORROW
             
             
             
             
             
             
             

 

 

SAWTELL/ TOORMINA / BOAMBEE / BONVILLE Open Houses

Property Address Open Times Open Day Agent Name and Office phone line (Only) Type Bed Price
11 Berkeley Drive, Bonville 10.00-10.30 Sat 26/09 PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833 H 3 $569-$599,000
33 Bonville Waters Drive, Sawtell 10.45-11.15 Sat 26/09 PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833 H 3 $599-$619,000
10 Gillibri Crescent

Sawtell

 10am-10:30am Saturday

26th September

 Sawtell Real Estate Co.

02 6658 8840

 H 4 $1,089,000
28a Eleventh Avenue, Sawtell 10.00-10.30 Sat 26/09 UNREALESTATE

02 6658 6042

 H 2 $685,000
22 Dewing Close, Toormina 10.45-11.15 Sat 26/09 UNREALESTATE

02 6658 6042

 H 3 $489,000
13 Coronation Avenue

Sawtell

 11am-11:30am Saturday

26th September

 Sawtell Real Estate Co.

02 6658 8840

 H 3 $2,150,000
24 Borrowdale Crescent, Boambee East 11.30-12.00 Sat 26/09 PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833 H 3 AUCTION 

(Guide $499,000)
1/22 Sandpiper Cres, Boambee east 10.30-11.00 Sat 26/09 RAINE&HORNE Real Estate Toormina- 6658 1611 V 3 $449,000-

$470,000
2/12 Circular Ave, Sawtell 2.30-3.00 Sat 26/09 RAINE&HORNE Real Estate Toormina- 6658 1611 V 2 $549,000 – $569,000
18 McAlpine Way, Boambee 11.15-12.00 Sat 26/09 RAINE&HORNE Real Estate Toormina- 6658 1611 H 3 $745,000

 

NORTHERN / WOOLGOOLGA Open Houses

Property Address Open Times Open Day Agent name and office phone line (only) Type Bed Price   
14 Coachmans Close, Korora 1.45-2.15 Sat 26/09 PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833 H 4 $579-$619,000
69 Korora Basin Road, Korora 2.30-3.00 Sat 26/09 PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833 H 4 $699-$729,000
6/10-14 Daintree Drive

Korora

 12pm-12:30pm Saturday

26th September

 Sawtell Real Estate Co.

02 6658 8840

 T 3 $669,000
             

 

OTHER Open Houses

Property Address Open Times Open Day Agent Name and Office Phone Line (Only) Type Bed Price
4 Connell Street, Glenreagh 10.00-10.30 Sat 26/09 UNREALESTATE

02 6658 6042

 H 3 $329,000-  $349,000
950 Orara Way, Nana Glen 11.15-12.00 Sat 26/09 UNREALESTATE

02 6658 6042

 H 4 $649,000- $679,000
65 Gurney Street, Raleigh 11.45-12.15 Sat 26/09 UNREALESTATE

02 6658 6042

 H 4 $550,000
14 Cabbage Tree Close, Repton 12.30-1.00 Sat 26/09 UNREALESTATE

02 6658 6042

 H 3 $699,000-

$739,000
             

 

 

