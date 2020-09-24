Real Estate Open Houses

COFFS HARBOUR Open Houses
|Property Address
|Open Time
|Open Day
|Agent name and office phone line (only)
|Type
|Bed
|Price
|9 Logwood Place, Coffs Harbour
|10:00 – 10:30am
|26/09
|RAINE&HORNE COFFS HARBOUR- 66 52 1066
|H
|3
|$489,000
|2 Rosina Close, Coffs Harbour
|11.00-11.30
|Sat 26/09
|PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833
|H
|4
|$659-$699,000
|15 Pitt Square, Coffs Harbour
|11.00-11.30
|Sat 26/09
|PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833
|H
|4
|$499-$539,000
|2/35 Grafton Street, Coffs Harbour
|12.30-1.00
|Sat 26/09
|PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833
|U
|2
|AUCTION TOMORROW
SAWTELL/ TOORMINA / BOAMBEE / BONVILLE Open Houses
|Property Address
|Open Times
|Open Day
|Agent Name and Office phone line (Only)
|Type
|Bed
|Price
|11 Berkeley Drive, Bonville
|10.00-10.30
|Sat 26/09
|PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833
|H
|3
|$569-$599,000
|33 Bonville Waters Drive, Sawtell
|10.45-11.15
|Sat 26/09
|PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833
|H
|3
|$599-$619,000
|10 Gillibri Crescent
Sawtell
|10am-10:30am
|Saturday
26th September
|Sawtell Real Estate Co.
02 6658 8840
|H
|4
|$1,089,000
|28a Eleventh Avenue, Sawtell
|10.00-10.30
|Sat 26/09
|UNREALESTATE
02 6658 6042
|H
|2
|$685,000
|22 Dewing Close, Toormina
|10.45-11.15
|Sat 26/09
|UNREALESTATE
02 6658 6042
|H
|3
|$489,000
|13 Coronation Avenue
Sawtell
|11am-11:30am
|Saturday
26th September
|Sawtell Real Estate Co.
02 6658 8840
|H
|3
|$2,150,000
|24 Borrowdale Crescent, Boambee East
|11.30-12.00
|Sat 26/09
|PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833
|H
|3
|AUCTION
(Guide $499,000)
|1/22 Sandpiper Cres, Boambee east
|10.30-11.00
|Sat 26/09
|RAINE&HORNE Real Estate Toormina- 6658 1611
|V
|3
|$449,000-
$470,000
|2/12 Circular Ave, Sawtell
|2.30-3.00
|Sat 26/09
|RAINE&HORNE Real Estate Toormina- 6658 1611
|V
|2
|$549,000 – $569,000
|18 McAlpine Way, Boambee
|11.15-12.00
|Sat 26/09
|RAINE&HORNE Real Estate Toormina- 6658 1611
|H
|3
|$745,000
NORTHERN / WOOLGOOLGA Open Houses
|Property Address
|Open Times
|Open Day
|Agent name and office phone line (only)
|Type
|Bed
|Price
|14 Coachmans Close, Korora
|1.45-2.15
|Sat 26/09
|PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833
|H
|4
|$579-$619,000
|69 Korora Basin Road, Korora
|2.30-3.00
|Sat 26/09
|PRD Real Estate Coffs Harbour 02 6652 5833
|H
|4
|$699-$729,000
|6/10-14 Daintree Drive
Korora
|12pm-12:30pm
|Saturday
26th September
|Sawtell Real Estate Co.
02 6658 8840
|T
|3
|$669,000
OTHER Open Houses
|Property Address
|Open Times
|Open Day
|Agent Name and Office Phone Line (Only)
|Type
|Bed
|Price
|4 Connell Street, Glenreagh
|10.00-10.30
|Sat 26/09
|UNREALESTATE
02 6658 6042
|H
|3
|$329,000- $349,000
|950 Orara Way, Nana Glen
|11.15-12.00
|Sat 26/09
|UNREALESTATE
02 6658 6042
|H
|4
|$649,000- $679,000
|65 Gurney Street, Raleigh
|11.45-12.15
|Sat 26/09
|UNREALESTATE
02 6658 6042
|H
|4
|$550,000
|14 Cabbage Tree Close, Repton
|12.30-1.00
|Sat 26/09
|UNREALESTATE
02 6658 6042
|H
|3
|$699,000-
$739,000