Rebeccah Blazes A Trail To London

0 SHARES Share Tweet

REBECCAH Leishman is one of the many young people who realise that, while academic success is important, there is much more to a happy, successful life.

She has been recognised with a top ten Trail Blazer award, that celebrates the non-academic endeavours of Year 12 students, recognising those who have overcome personal challenges and use their final year of school to positively impact their community.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Trailblazers will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders, building their ‘personal brand’ and profile as a future leader.

Rebeccah was recognised for her work with RISE Coffs Harbour, which uses football (soccer) as a medium to help young people and their families.

Through this volunteer work, she has been able to impact the lives of young children many of whom were refugees.

Rebeccah said, “I came in as an outsider and needed to earn the trust of the kids I work with”.

She said, “These kids have been through so much, and I was determined to wake up early each Wednesday and put in the effort to help them”.

Rebecca also attended the National Youth Science Forum in early 2020 and is attending the London International Youth Science Forum now.

The process to be excepted into the science forums was extremely rigorous and, to attend, Rebecca had to raise her own funds.

In addition to her work outside school, Rebecca also plays netball and basketball, putting in hours of trying to improve her skills.

The Trailblazers judges were impressed with her engagement in volunteer work and involvement in the science forums.

With having to prepare for the London International Science Forum, and being in London for three-and-a-half weeks, Rebeccah will miss her HSC trials exams.

She is already prepared and organised to resume her studies on her return to Coffs Harbour.

In the future Rebeccah hopes to study medicine, specialising in either emergency or radiology and is already showing the personal qualities needed to achieve her goals.

By Andrew VIVIAN