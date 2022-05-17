Recognising Raymond Terrace young people

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Positive Behaviour for Learning program has been running for years in schools across the Raymond Terrace area.

At the heart of the program is recognition of the good in our youth.



Seeing and rewarding effort and care.

Justin Tonks, the PBL co-ordinator at Irrawang High School, told news Of The Area, “Irrawang High School is proud to be a Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) School and a partner in the Raymond Terrace Community PBL Program.

“For many years we have seen the benefits and positive changes with the way our students represent our school and engage with the wider Port Stephens community,” he said.

The program engages with primary and high schools in the region and rewards the good things that every student can do and be a part of.

This week Hunter River High School recognised Cade Bink for his writing efforts.

Abbey Keeley from Irrawang High School was recognised for her values.

William LeRoux was awarded for helping an elderly lady while Novak Cannon assisted a kindergarten student.

Charlotte Gordon was recognised for her demonstration of respect and pride and Jayda McKenny was recognised for her leadership.

Irena McElwane and Dominic Bunting were recognised for their caring attitudes while Isac Miller was recognised for his diligence and assistance at the local ANZAC Day event.

These students should all be congratulated for their contribution to the community.

By Marian SAMPSON