Reconciliation Week is about being brave, making and celebrating change

NEWS Of The Area sat down with Gumbaynggirr Elder Uncle Gary Williams during Reconciliation Week 2022 (27 May to 3 June).

The motto for this year, ‘Be Brave, Make Change’, was reflected in the experiences and thoughts that Gary shared during the discussion.

Gary said that with the recently elected Federal Government committed to holding a referendum on enshrining a voice in the constitution for First Nations people, there are signs that more people in the community are considering reconciliation and what it means.

He thinks it great that something is actually happening in response to the Uluru Statement.

The Uluru Statement of the Heart, which was gifted to the Australian people five years ago on the first day of Reconciliation Week, is a roadmap towards enshrining a First Nations Voice in the Constitution.

Gary was unfortunately unable to attend the signing, but he knew a lot of people that did.

The record number of ten First Nations politicians being elected into the 47th Parliament was also an indicator that positive change and recognition was happening, Gary said.

The dates for Reconciliation Week, which began in 1996, are significant.

27 May 1967 saw 90 percent of the Australian voting population say ‘Yes’ to making change and including the Aboriginal population in the national census, plus giving the Australian Government the power to make laws for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Prior to this, laws for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were made by the States, and the laws varied greatly.

Gary was in Sydney for the 1967 Referendum and knew a lot of brave people involved in the momentous occasion.

“Anything that echoes that massive change is a great thing,” said Gary.

The final day of Reconciliation Week, 3 June, marks the handing down of the Mabo decision.

A decision which was the result of Torres Strait Islander Eddie Mabo’s fight to have the myth of terra nullius, or ‘land belonging to no one’, overturned, resulting in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people being recognised as traditional owners and custodians of the land.

Schools throughout the Nambucca Valley, and throughout Australia, carried out celebrations and lessons about Reconciliation Week 2022.

Gary said, “I think that it is great that schools are aware and teaching kids about the week.”

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said, when taking part in reconciliation activities with school students, “The NSW Government recognises the importance of strengthening relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, reconciliation and closing the gap in life outcomes for Aboriginal people.”

Mr Perrottet said he wanted NSW to lead the country in working towards reconciliation and the key to achieving this, and building a deeper understanding of Aboriginal culture, was in educating young people.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN