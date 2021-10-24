Record funding for Coffs Coast schools to come in 2022

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE NSW Government will allocate a record $16.76 million to 26 public schools across the Coffs Harbour electorate in 2022, said Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh.

Schools are receiving their School Budget Allocation Report which includes funding allocated through the Resource Allocation Model (RAM), a needs-based funding model that ensures record funding is targeted at supporting the individual needs of students.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The local funding is part of a total annual $10.4 billion being delivered to NSW public schools in 2022 that will drive improved student learning outcomes.

Mr Singh said schools are receiving more funding than ever before under this government.

“This level of funding going to our schools means students have the opportunities and support to reach their potential through a quality education,” Mr Singh said.

“This government is proud of its investment in public education.

“Principals will use this funding allocation to effectively plan the strategic use of resources, putting students and their education needs first.”

The allocation of RAM funding recognises that the needs of schools across NSW differ and takes into account the socio-economic profile of students, Aboriginal student numbers, students with disability and English language proficiency.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the funding provides certainty and gives schools the ability to plan the investment in their students.

“The allocations are part of a total $10.4 billion investment being delivered directly to public schools in 2022, supporting our students and improving their learning outcomes,” Ms Mitchell said.

“This record investment is not a ‘spend and forget’, but a targeted approach solely focused on our students and underpinned by the new School Success Model.”

The School Success Model’s commitment to simplifying school budgets and reducing time spent on low-value administrative tasks in schools strengthens the statewide focus on teaching and learning to ensure funding is invested to improve results.