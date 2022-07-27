Recruitment for Port Stephens General Manager is underway

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOLLOWING the retirement of Port Stephens Council General Manager Wayne Wallis in May this year, recruitment to secure a new General Manager has been endorsed by Council at the recent Port Stephens Council Meeting.

Council has endorsed the proposed recruitment process, elected both the members of the recruitment panel and agreed to a process.



The panel will include Mayor Ryan Palmer, Deputy Mayor Steve Tucker, East Ward Councillors Leah Anderson and Glen Dunkley and West Ward Councillors Giacomo Arnott and Peter Kafer.

The Councillors will be supported by an external recruitment specialist.

Mayor Ryan Palmer said finding the right person for this role is critical to the long-term success of Council and the community.

“There are 547 equivalent full-time employees at Port Stephens Council who deliver 60 unique services across our community,” Mayor Palmer said.

“Port Stephens is part of the Hunter Region – the fastest growing regional economy in Australia, home to Newcastle Airport and the Williamtown Special Activation Precinct, a vibrant visitor economy and a flourishing manufacturing sector.

“This area is one of the most naturally beautiful locations on the East Coast of Australia and really does offer an enviable lifestyle for those that live and work here,” he said.

Councils Acting Group Manager Corporate Services Zoe Pattison said, “We’re expecting strong interest in this role from candidates around Australia.

“This year, Council achieved an 82-per-cent result for employee engagement – which means eight out of ten employees are engaged and happy to be working for Port Stephens Council,” she said.

Mayor Palmer believes the panel tasked with appointing a General Manager has a shared vision and desire to find a recruit that will enhance the organisation’s culture,” Mayor Palmer said.

“(We’re aiming for) A culture consisting of an engaged and resilient team, strong healthy and collaborative relationships and a genuine reputation for improving the wellbeing and liveability of those that live, work and visit Port Stephens.

The General Manager Recruitment process began on 13 July with an appointment expected to be made and announced by late August.

The position can be viewed on https://portstephens.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/1/home/requisition/662?c=portstephens

By Tara CAMPBELL