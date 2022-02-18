Red Cross Column – Help Support Tonga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AS well as our support for local communities, Australian Red Cross supports neighbouring countries when disaster strikes.

The Australian Red Cross, together with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs, provides technical assistance to nine priority countries across the Asia Pacific, helping to strengthen and deliver humanitarian services to those in need.

Early in 2022 you will recall a large eruption occurred in Tonga at the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano.

This eruption resulted in launching a wide plume of ash, steam, and gas above the volcano and caused a tsunami that brought severe damage to buildings and infrastructure across the islands of Tonga.

Australian Red Cross works with national societies, such as Tonga to help them strengthen preparedness measures such as training and capacity-building for staff and volunteers.

In addition, Red Cross strives to ensure that communities are locally-led in the areas of preparedness, organisation contingency planning and ensuring urgent relief supplies are available and accessible when required.

Planning at the local level has now ensured that the Tongan community is prepared and their preparedness has resulted in Tonga Red Cross now being able to support over a thousand families on the ground.

Australian Red Cross teams have shipped critical aid supplies, including water containers so that people can collect safe drinking water, mosquito nets so they can stay safe from water-borne diseases such as dengue, and tarpaulins, solar lanterns and shelter kits so they can start to rebuild.

Already $346,500 AUD has been raised to support the Tonga Red Cross with personnel already starting their work to reach local communities affected by the disaster and connecting with families throughout the islands to provide support with what they need to recover and rebuild.

The Australian Red Cross will determine what Tonga will require for support for the long term and will closely coordinate with IFRC, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

We’ll continue to support Tongans to help build local resilience and capability that provides a life-changing difference for so many in the various affected areas.

Australians have also helped to raise funds needed to support Tonga Red Cross and have continued to help meet the immediate needs of communities affected by this disaster.

Funds raised for the International Disaster Fund will help all communities around the world who face crises, conflict or disasters.

Every dollar counts:

– a donation of $8 can provide two 10-litre jerry cans to help a family store and transport safe drinking water

– a donation of $85 can provide a shelter kit with tarpaulins, ropes, and tools to help people put a temporary roof over their head after a disaster.

If you wish to read more on donations or donate please visit:

https://www.redcross.org.au/donation/international.

By Australian Red Cross