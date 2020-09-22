Red Cross members complete Disaster Training plus getting ready for a Super Garage Sale

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TEA GARDENS Red Cross members have recently completed their Disaster Relief Training to improve how they support local residents during emergencies this summer.



Ten members completed the course which covered a range of emergency scenarios, improving their skills to help the community to prepare, respond and recover from disasters.

Janet Baker, the local Publicity Officer stated that, “Disasters, of all kinds, have wide-ranging, varied and complicated impacts that individuals, families and communities must cope with, often for many years.

“The course updated us about how we can provide relief and recovery support to support individuals and our community to cope with and manage the psychosocial impacts of emergencies.”

Further information about the Red Cross role in disaster relief is at https://www.redcross.org.au.

Janet added, “Coming up this week we have a super special Garage Sale this Saturday 26th from 8am to 2pm at the corner of Myall and Coupland Streets, Tea Gardens.

“Please come along and support this fun sale as this event replaces our annual Red Cross Big Bake which was postponed due to COVID constraints.”

Come along with some cash and buy a bargain while supporting the local Red Cross.

For further information about the Tea Gardens Red Cross, contact nswmembership@redcross.org.au or call 1800 733 276.

By Sandra MURRAY