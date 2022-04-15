Red Cross Woolgoolga thanks the local community

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A BIG thank you goes to the Woolgoolga community from Woolgoolga Red Cross for their incredible generosity in donating to the Flood Relief and Red Cross Calling appeals in 2022.

Without actual door knocking due to Covid restrictions, Woolgoolga has none-the-less donated $6,342 to the Flood Relief plus $4,187 to Red Cross Calling appeals.



The Red Cross Calling money is vital to help fund Red Cross' humanitarian work throughout the year.

The Red Cross Calling money is vital to help fund Red Cross’ humanitarian work throughout the year.

“Donations are particularly important this year as 2022 is the third year in a row that Red Cross has not been able to conduct its annual door knock appeal,” fundraising coordinator Judy Boyle told News Of The Area.

“Donations help ensure that older and isolated people have someone check on them regularly, help young people navigate the justice system, or feed a family in need.

“Flood Appeal donations are helping provide urgent humanitarian support to communities affected by floods, including where many thousands of dwellings were destroyed or severely damaged.”

Red Cross emergency services personnel have volunteered for more than 1800 hours and helped over 19,500 community members at 35 evacuation centres and sixteen recovery hubs throughout affected areas.

“As well as using money donated from Woolgoolga Lions to provide personal hygiene packs to victims, Woolgoolga Red Cross members have been volunteering at the Grafton Recovery Centre.

“Their role is to register individuals, provide mental health support by listening to their stories, helping them apply for grants and supporting them to access assistance from other agencies, many of whom are represented at the centres.

“Locally raised Flood Relief donations will be used to support flood victims now and for many months to come as recovery can take a long time.

“So far $15.2 million has been donated and based on needs assessments, this money will be used to facilitate long term recovery work, provide response to peoples’ immediate needs including those identified by the Red Cross’ Outreach Program and for at-risk victims.”

Woolgoolga Red Cross gives a heartfelt thank you to the community for their amazing support.

By Andrea FERRARI