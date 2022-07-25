Red Rock campground approved

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE DEVELOPMENT of a contentious fifteen campsite ‘primitive’ caravan park in Red Rock has been recommended for approval, in an emotive council meeting last week.

The proposed campsite, located on Red Rock Road drew significant public interest from the small community, with many community members expressing their views to council.



Red Rock local, Dale Graham, spoke against the development application at the meeting saying, “It is extremely naive to believe that allowing this small amount of progress, to set it off rolling down a hill, to think that it’s not going to snowball.

“It always does.

“There’s only one Red Rock left, it is the last one,” he said.

Long-time Red Rock resident Jenny Freeman also implored the councillors to vote the motion down, “This DA does nothing to enhance Red Rock.”

She said the existing caravan park actively participated in providing community support, “We already have a campground with a unique contribution to the natural area.

“This primitive campground has the potential to take funds away from the natural areas rather than contribute to them.”

But development proponent Phil Clare said management at the existing caravan park was in favour of the development, “He (the manager) believes the primitive camping at 471 Red Rock Road will be a good facility, especially as their park is usually full and has no vacancies, and would service the overflow of his guests.”

He said even with the additional campground, it might not be enough to cater for all tourists hoping to stay in the village, “Once again, it’s only fifteen sites.”

The vote was passed with Mayor Paul Amos using the often-maligned casting vote, with Cr Rodger Pryce’s absence meaning the initial vote was split four apiece.

The approval did come with a caveat however, being that the campground will have a fifteen-site limit with no more than four campers per site.

It will have a maximum five-day stay, no campfires, and require vehicles to have their own internal toilet.

By Sam PARKER