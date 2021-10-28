Red Rock Reserve Walkway receives major upgrade

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RED Rock is a sometimes overlooked or unknown part of the paradise that is the Coffs Coast.

Located at the northern end of the region, the locality has recently benefited from the revamping of the Red Rock Reserve Walkway, delivered in partnership by the State Government, Reflections Holiday Parks, Red Rock Landcare Group and the Red Rock Preservation Association.



A contribution of $32,000 from the NSW Government’s Crown Reserves Improvement Fund and a further contribution of $9,039 from Reflections has allowed the deteriorating hardwood walkaway to be replaced with safer and longer lasting Enviromesh, which is made in NSW.

Other improvements included clearing vegetation and adding safety features to the steps on the walkway.

Reflections Mid North Coast Operations Manager Allan Thomas said, “The previous hardwood track was at its end of life and the government funding we received has allowed this popular walkway to be restored and used again by the local community and visitors to the park.”

News Of The Area spoke to Reflections Public Relations Manager Kimberly Rigby, who said, “The walkway is very popular with both locals and visitors, and many hundreds of people have enjoyed it since the revamp took place.

“We worked to minimise disruption and get the job done quickly because the walkway is so popular.”

The path is approximately 90 metres long and provides a leisurely 10 to 15 minute uphill walk to the Red Rock headland with spectacular views along the coastline.

By: David TUNE