Red spot disease re-detected in Myall River

EPIZOOTIC Ulcerative Syndrome (EUS) or ‘red spot disease’ has been re-detected in the Myall River.

In a sample tested by the Elizabeth Macarthur Agricultural Institute in early January, the disease was confirmed in an ulcerated Bream that had been caught in the river.



Red spot disease is known to be an epidemic in several waterways in NSW, with the first confirmation of the disease in Myall Lakes in September 2008.

EUS is caused by a fungus (Aphanomyces invadans) and shows as red lesions (sores) or deep ulcers.

Secondary bacterial infections are often also associated with red spot disease.

It can affect numerous fish species including bony bream, silver scat, sole, bream, mullet, whiting, dusky flathead, silver trevally, eels and catfish.

“Previous outbreaks of EUS have been associated with acid water run-off, particularly after heavy rain following a prolonged dry spell, as well as other factors such as prolonged cold temperatures, crowding, and conditions associated with drought.

“Healthy fish with no sign of EUS can still be caught and consumed by recreational fishers and caught and sold by licensed commercial fishers,” a spokesperson from the NSW Department of Primary Industries said.

EUS can be noticed in the visual signs of small pinpoint red spots, areas of swelling, protruding or missing scales, skin sores or ulcers, reddened areas of the skin under the scales and in severe cases, fish deaths.

“We’ve had it before and no doubt will have it again and fortunately, this time it doesn’t seem as bad yet, although with the sand rapidly building on the eastern channel, the lack of fresh sea water may just exacerbate the issue,” the local who caught the fish, Gordon Grainger, told News Of The Area.

Under advice from the NSW Food Authority, severely ulcerated fish should not be eaten, however, all suspected occurrences of EUS should be reported to the Department of Primary Industries.

By Tara CAMPBELL