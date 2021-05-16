Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast calls for applications for its management committee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

REGIONAL Development Australia Mid North Coast (RDAMNC) is seeking regional leaders with vision, drive and business, government and/or community experience to apply to join its Committee of Management.

The organisation is part of a national network of 52 Regional Development Australia committees across the country and has a charter to drive innovation, growth, and development in the Mid North Coast Region through the facilitation of regional projects, collaboration, communication, and advocacy.

The committees of the national RDA network are made up of local volunteers giving their time and energy to develop local solutions to local issues.

They work with industry, communities, and all levels of government to improve liveability in their designated regions.

Applications are being sought from business and community leaders who have a proven track record of achieving meaningful outcomes in a complex environment.

Kieren Dell, Chair of RDAMNC, said, “Regional Australia is poised for a period of growth and renewal following natural disasters and the pandemic, with Government rightly focussing on our regions, making this a wonderful time to be involved in an organisation like Regional Development Australia as it seeks to help shape the future prosperity of regional Australia”.

Mr Dell was appointed to the position of chair of RDAMNC earlier this year, and has extensive experience in business, including 18 years running his own business, Majestic Cinemas, which was founded in Nambucca Heads in 2002, has operated in Port Macquarie since 2006 and has six other sites.

He also has over 35 years’ experience in financial services at senior and CEO level, including running two industry bodies.

The Mid North Coast committee oversees Woolgoolga to Taree and includes Lord Howe and Norfolk Islands.

It liaises with all levels of government to help funding be used effectively in regions and has offered advice for dealing with issues such as flooding and COVID-19.

RDAs around the country fed back to the Federal government that Homebuilder timelines were too tight, and influenced the extension of deadlines.

Mr Dell told News Of The Area, “This is a real opportunity for people who want to make a difference to the lives of their fellow Mid North Coast residents by helping influence where funding for infrastructure is spent in the region.”

Applications are now open for positions as an RDAMNC Committee member or for nominations for the position of Deputy Chair, with appointments being for an initial 12-month term.

Application forms can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/95H693W and enquiries can be made to Dianne Wall by emailing operations@rdamnc.org.au.

By Andrew VIVIAN