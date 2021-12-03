Regional Housing Taskforce recommendations to alleviate crisis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFFORDABLE and available housing is a major issue in the Nambucca Valley.

Rose Jackson MLC, Shadow Minister for Water, Housing and Homelessness attended meetings in Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Nambucca on 30 November and 1 December to discuss the housing crisis in the area.

On 1 December Ms Jackson and Nambucca Valley Councillor Susan Jenvey held a meeting at the Nambucca Youthie to hear stories directly from clients and community groups in Nambucca.

The Regional Housing Taskforce, an independent body established by the NSW Government in July 2021, has released the Recommendations Report on how the planning system can address housing supply and affordability in regional communities.

The report contains five key recommendations and fifteen actions.

1.Support measures to bring forward a supply of ‘development-ready’ land;

2. Increase the availability of affordable and diverse housing;

3. Provide more certainty about where, when and what types of homes will be built;

4. Investigate planning levers to facilitate the delivery of housing that mett short-term needs; and

5. Improve monitoring of housing and policy outcomes, and demand indicators.

The report has been welcomed on all sides of politics.

The Shadow Minister stated, “The recently released Regional Housing Taskforce found new housing supply in regional areas continues to be dominated by large, detached dwellings despite growing unmet housing needs for small, accessible and affordable housing.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said, “We set up the Taskforce to provide advice on how to address housing pressure in the bush, and I thank them for their swift and comprehensive response on an issue that is affecting so many regional communities.”

The Deputy Premier indicated that the Government would use the recommendations to “fast-track supply of shovel-ready land and deliver more homes for families across regional parts of the State”.

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey said, “The pandemic has put new pressure on regional housing markets over the last year and I welcome the Taskforce’s recommendations for how we can alleviate that pressure with innovative, driven solutions.”

Minister Pavey said she is keen to work closely with Councils to deliver outcomes.

“The need for more temporary accommodation for seasonal works is of a particular concern in many communities and we will consider the Taskforce’s advice on how we can work with councils to deliver this.”

Shadow Minister Rose Jackson informed News Of The Area, “We know regional rents have increased 20 percent and that vacancy rates are one percent or non-existent.

“There are many people who have lost hope of finding a home in this area.

“People with nowhere to go are asking their communities to help them find a place to live on local ‘buy, swap and sell’ sites.”

Ms Jackson welcomes the partnership that is recommended by the Taskforce recommendations.

“It calls for the establishment of an ongoing program to deliver new and renewed social and affordable housing in the regions through a partnership between government housing providers, local government, and the community sector.”

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN