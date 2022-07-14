Regional Job Creation funding for Faircloth & Reynolds

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FAIRCLOTH & Reynolds has been awarded a $400,000 NSW Government grant through the Regional Job Creation Fund which will enable the businesses to create more than 20 new jobs, fast-tracking its growth plans and expanding operations.

Company founders and directors Peter Faircloth and David Reynolds welcomed Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh to their Hurley Drive facility in Coffs Harbour on Monday 11 July.



“The Regional Job Creation Fund allows Faircloth & Reynolds to expedite upgrades to our warehouse, bar coding system, upgrade our metal coil line and CNC metal cutting systems resulting in requiring additional staff,” Faircloth & Reynolds co-founder and director David Reynolds told News Of The Area.

“The new technology and additional staff assist in increasing our productivity from our Coffs Harbour factory.”

Mr Reynolds said the company’s policy for employment is to start local.

“We advertise apprenticeships throughout the local schools and local advertising.

“Other employment is advertised locally, and then in the metro areas if the positions can’t be filled locally.”

Mr Singh said, “Faircloth & Reynolds, which specialises in refrigeration, air conditioning and catering equipment, is a success story on the Coffs Coast and beyond because of hard work and initiative.

“The company plays a key role in driving local economic growth and I’m extremely pleased this $400,000 grant will help bring to life one of their new projects.

“These funds will be used to increase warehousing capability – including stock pickers and bar-coding software – and help with the acquisition of new cutting technology and a modern coil line to manufacture more duct and insulated duct.”

With the business ups-and-downs presented by the pandemic in mind, Mr Reynolds commented, “Post Covid is definitely a challenge with lack of staff and major delays to our supply chain.

“Most projects are experiencing delays due to these two issues and there isn’t any reason for this to change in the near future – unfortunately this problem is worldwide.

“Our company has pre purchased large volumes of all of our fast-moving stock to future-proof our business and future projects.

“We are ordering stock eight to ten months ahead of when our projects are commencing to minimise delays,” he said.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the NSW Government’s $140 million Regional Job Creation Fund is on track to create over 6,500 new direct jobs in regional NSW by helping businesses expand production and provide incentives to move operations to the bush.

“The Regional Job Creation Fund continues to attract new investment from businesses and enable economic recovery across agriculture, manufacturing and tourism industries and ensure they continue to thrive now and into the future,” Mr Toole said.

By Andrea FERRARI