Regional Job Creation Grant win for Monsoon Irrigators

PROUDLY applying the Australian Made kangaroo logo to all of its products is the goal for Toormina-based industry leader, Monsoon Irrigators; an idea that is fast-tracking its way to fruition thanks to the company’s successful grant application for $150,000 through the NSW Government’s Regional Job Creation Fund.

The company’s business is constructing, supplying and servicing quality hose reel sprinkler gun irrigators, low pressure boom irrigators and electric and diesel farm irrigation pumps.



Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh visited the business on Tuesday 12 July to personally congratulate founder-director Ray Beavis and director Michael Thompson.

Mr Singh said, “The hard-working team has always taken pride in offering dedicated solutions for farm irrigation, while at the same time supporting locally owned and operated companies as much as possible.

“I’m extremely pleased the Regional Job Creation Fund is supporting Monsoon Irrigators with its new project of developing a high corrosion resistant Pivot Irrigator with the use of aluminium and stainless steel to withstand the harsh Aussie conditions.

“This project will see the installation of plant and equipment to produce this new product line.”

On site Mr Singh learned that the Coffs Coast company, which is also celebrating 30 years of operation, will be able to create eight new jobs thanks to the funding, almost doubling its current staff numbers.

Chatting with NOTA, Michael Thompson outlined the procedures the company had to follow in applying for the Regional Job Creation Fund grant.

“The process included supplying proof of Project Expenditure Costs of items to be purchased for the project; the number of jobs that our company would create upon the lifespan of this project, and the proposed revenue from customers within NSW, Interstate and International.

“We had to show a breakdown of our operating expenses including materials and the Research and Development that we have put into this project.”

Ray and Michael are passionate about keeping things local and having quality Australian made products.

“We want to form a core field team, a crew of a minimum of three people who will build the equipment on site, and office staff, sales staff, tradesmen for fitting and assembly and boilermakers,” said Ray.

Manufacturing locally in Australia is the goal to cut the expense of shipping and long waiting time for orders to arrive.

“We can wait up to six months for the goods to arrive after placing an order with Europe.

“And shipping costs have risen 50 percent in the last six months.”

“There are quite a few things on our agenda for growth,” said Ray, “we’re taking it step by step.”

By Andrea FERRARI