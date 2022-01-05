Register now for Clean Up Australia Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CLEAN UP Australia Day organisers have opened volunteer registrations anticipating more rubbish “as the environment feels the effects of a post COVID-19 hangover,” they said.

Clean Up Australia Day is on Sunday 6 March 2022.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Pip Kiernan, Clean Up Australia Chairman, and daughter of Ian Kiernan who founded the organisation, said, “It’s more important than ever to protect Australia’s unique environment by stepping up on Clean Up Australia Day.

“While most of us are returning to living more normally, the environment is still experiencing the impact of the pandemic.

“Our habits changed during COVID and most of these haven’t been kind on the environment.

“Surges in online shopping, meal delivery services and the use of disposable face masks and coffee cups, mean the environment is feeling the after-effects of the pandemic in ways not seen before,” she said.

Katherine Gates, Leader in Charge and Scouts Leader at Coffs Harbour Scout Group told News Of The Area, “Coffs Harbour Scout Group has always enjoyed taking part in Clean Up Australia Day.

“Scouting is all about getting out there and learning by doing.

“Clean up Australia Day meshes with this perfectly.

“It’s important for young people to learn about how they and others impact the world around them.

“Both on a micro and macro scale.

“Taking part in Clean Up Australia Day is one way for our members to have a positive impact on our local area, both small scale and also as part of a larger movement.

“It’s a day to focus our attention and really look at the area around us.

“It has been encouraging that the level of rubbish collected in recent years has been less than in some other years.

“It will be interesting to see what is different this time around with masks and the use of more disposable items.

“As scouts we know that keeping our area clean isn’t just about one day.

“As part of our activities we aim to leave an area better than we found it.

“Even a regular scout night in Brelsford Park produced quite a lot of rubbish.

“Clean Up Australia Day, for us, is a day to bring the focus back on litter and reinforce how we can all improve the world…and have fun doing it.”

Registration is easy, and all community-based participants receive a free Clean Up kit containing gloves and bags and other resources, with packs for individuals, families or groups available.

If you can’t join a Clean Up, Pip Kiernan urges Aussies to make a donation to Clean Up Australia.

100% of funds raised through donations are allocated to the provision of educational resources and clean up materials provided free of charge to community, school and youth groups across the nation, all year round.

To register or donate, visit cleanup.org.au

Clean Up Australia Day: Sunday 6 March 2022.

Schools Clean Up Day: Friday 4 March 2022.

Business Clean Up Day – Tuesday 1 March 2022.

By Andrea FERRARI