Register with Nambucca Nippers this weekend

NAMBUCCA Nippers registration for the 2021/2022 season is this weekend.

The Nambucca Nippers began in 1961, established by a group of locals that wanted to help children to be safe in the surf.

This began the largest surf safety movement in Australia.

Nambucca Nippers aims to give children the skills to stay safe at the beach in the water, learning while having fun and forming friendships.

Melinda Davies, Junior activities coordinator, said, “We have averaged around 100 nippers each season for the past six years.

“We have an amazing group of volunteers who come each week and do age management, get their surf Bronze Medallions to help with water safety and then parents who help run the BBQ.”

The registration days will run from 9am-11am Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 October at the Nambucca Heads Aquatic Centre.

The Nippers encourage participants to register online at nambuccanippers.com.au, scrolling to the ’registration online here’ icon, before going along to the pool.

The Active Kids voucher provided by the NSW Government can be used for registration.

The full $100 will cover registration, pink singlet and cap.

All nippers receive a free sponsored t-shirt, which this year is generously sponsored by Valla Real Estate.

Each age group has a different level of swimming proficiency and a timed survival float.

The season will begin on Sunday 7 November at Bellwood at 9:30am.

Melinda explains this first session is held at Bellwood “where the flat water gives us a chance to see the kids abilities and get practise on the nippers boards”.

“The next Sunday after will be back at our SLSC.”

Parents who attend the registration day at the Aquatic Centre must be fully vaccinated as per the requirements of the NSW Government.

Once the season begins the requirement around vaccination remains until 1 December.

More information is available at nambuccanippers.com.au.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN