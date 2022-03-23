Rejuvenating Kingsley Beach with Friends Of Tomaree National Park

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Port Stephens locals are invited to help ‘Rejuvenate Kingsley Headland’ at Boat Harbour with the Friends of Tomaree National Park.

Sue Olsen of the Friends of Tomaree National Park told News Of The Area, “You may like to come for one or both mornings, on Friday 8 and/or Saturday 9 April.

“The headland is not only a scenic location, but is rich with native plants, though Bitou Bush has invaded some areas.

“While National Parks and Wildlife Service will treat larger stands a couple of weeks prior, the Friends of Tomaree and interested community will work on Bitou that’s interspersed with native plants,” she said.

“Our role in following up on the smaller plants and those mixed with the native plants weeks after broader treatment, helps ensure Bitou does not rapidly overtake the site again,” said Friends of Tomaree co-coordinator Josephine O’Brien.

Participants do not need prior knowledge to make a worthwhile and appreciated contribution.

“A briefing at the start will ensure everyone knows the target weeds and easily confused native plants.

“There will also be some experienced Friends of Tomaree on hand to help,” said Ms O’Brien.

“As well as Bitou, we’ll be marking the location of any Chinese Violet we see, a highly invasive ground dwelling and climbing weed arriving in Australia at Boat Harbour, and restricted mainly to Port Stephens.”

This is a great opportunity to help repair environmental damage on the site, not only in removing highly invasive weeds, but also planting in the vicinity.

Participating is a great way to meet up with other caring people, outdoors in a safe airy environment.

The ‘Rejuvenate Kingsley Headland’ event is supported by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, as well as the Hunter Region Landcare Network and Hunter Local Land Services through funding from the Australian Government’s National Landcare Program.

For more information or to book, please go to www.bit.ly/Rejuvenate-Kingsley, or contact Sue Olsson, Friends of Tomaree co-coordinator at [email protected].

By Marian SAMPSON