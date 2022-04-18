Remaining vigilant for Japanese encephalitis virus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STATE and federal biosecurity authorities are alerting pig and horse owners to be vigilant for Japanese encephalitis virus.

The virus is spread by mosquitoes and can infect people and animals.



Already this year, three people have died from the virus and there are more than 60 piggeries with infected herds across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia.

To date there have been no official reports of the disease in horses, but the threat remains while mosquito numbers are high due to recent rain and flooding.

Australian Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Mark Schipp said governments and industry were working together to contain the virus.

“The best course of action is to try and avoid mosquito bites to yourself and your animals,” Dr Schipp said.

“And part of that means reducing mosquito infestations.

“We have developed a guide on how to control mosquitoes around piggeries and we are currently developing a similar guide that can be used for horses.

“The key things to help prevent mosquito bites on horses is to put a hooded rug on them, a fly mask and apply an insect repellent.

“Stabling horses overnight can also help.”

The disease causes encephalitis (brain swelling) in horses.

In pigs it results in production losses including abortions and stillbirths, and infertility in adult pigs.

Japanese encephalitis is a nationally notifiable disease which means it must be reported to a veterinarian or the Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888.

More information is available at outbreak.gov.au.