Remarkable Comeback From Coffs Breakers Secures AFL North Coast Juniors Title

WHEN Lochlan Jones kicked a goal for Port Macquarie early in the last quarter of the AFL North Coast Under-15s grand final, it gave the Magpies a 22 point lead over the Coffs Breakers.



The situation was looking dire for the Breakers.

They’d only kicked two goals for the match to that point and it was close to reaching mission impossible stage.

Somebody forgot to say that to the Coffs team though.

With a three-quarter time message to “leave everything out on the field” ringing in their ears, the Breakers boys dug deep and kicked the next four goals.

Riley Dagger put the team ahead with six minutes remaining.

Port Macquarie refused to throw in the towel and a nail biting finish followed.

The Magpies grabbed the lead back almost immediately through a Callam Tamghart goal.

The Breakers refused to yield though and Noah Lester kicked the winning goal with only two minutes to spare.

A proud Breakers coach Matt Dagger said the premiership is a long way from where the team was 12 months ago.

“The kids who were in the team last year only won one game for the whole season so to turn it around has been a great effort by them and really deserved,” Dagger said.

“They’re a good bunch of young men who’ve always listened to what we say and do what we ask of them. And they’re all really good mates which helped in that last quarter.”

Bellingen’s youth girls team delivered the club its first premiership in a number of years.

The Bulldogs confidence levels about overcoming the undefeated Sawtell/Toormina were raised when it was revealed the Saints would be missing League Best & Fairest winner Poppy Johnston as well as Piara Yap Stokes.

After an even first half which had Bellingen leading by a goal at the main break, the Bulldogs put the pedal to the metal in the second half to win 8.7 (55) to 2.5 (17).

Earlier in the day, Nambucca Valley won the Under-13s premiership beating the Port Macquarie Swoopers 9.13 (67) to 2.6 (18).

In the under-11s the Port Macquarie Flyers controlled the grand final against the Coffs Breakers winning 10.10 (70) to 4.9 (33).

By Brad GREENSHIELDS