Renewal and Reconnect in 2022 – Hawks Nest/Tea Gardens Progress Association

DEAR News Of The Area and community,

THIS is my first letter as the new President of the HNTG Progress Association.

Our Annual General Meeting was conducted 6 December 2021 and was well attended with elections conducted for the 2022 committee.

I would like to thank the outgoing committee and welcome our new committee: Trevor Jennings (Vice President), Michael O’Brien (Secretary), and committee members Jim Meehan, Gordon Grainger, Ann O’Brien, Jeanette Hart and Sandra Bourke.

I would like to extend a warm welcome to new members.

I am looking forward to 2022 as a year of renewal and reconnection.

Our first fun event will be the Senior’s LIVE LIFE Expo at the Hawks Nest Community Hall on 2 April, sponsored by NSW Government Seniors Festival Grants Program.

I am committed to collaborating with all the other great volunteer and community groups in order to progress our community.

I am very committed to working with the new MidCoast Council with a clear commitment for regular representation at our meetings.

I am also committed to obtaining more grants for community projects.

We will keep you all updated on meetings, events and projects via our Facebook Page and News Of The Area.

Happy Safe New Year.

Regards,

Bruce MURRAY.