Residents urged to get Covid-19 booster dose after five months

AS COVID-19 cases reach record numbers across NSW, the State Government has brought forward eligibility to receive the third Covid booster vaccination from six months to five months.

This means anyone 18 years and older who received their second Covid-19 vaccination in July 2021 or earlier is now eligible to receive the Covid booster dose.



NSW Health has already delivered more than 120,000 vaccine booster doses to increase levels of immunity to the COVID-19 virus.

People are eligible for a booster five months after a second dose and NSW Health can accommodate people about to travel who might need a slightly earlier appointment.

The number of people eligible to receive a booster will increase steadily in 2022, with around 40 per cent of the NSW population to be eligible at the end of January, 64 per cent in February, 87 per cent in March, and 91 per cent by April 2022.

The booster dose is not mandatory, however it is recommended to maintain immunity against COVID-19.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet urged every eligible person to book for their booster dose as soon as possible.

“As we navigate our way out of the pandemic, we remain focused on saving lives and protecting livelihoods and getting your booster shot will offer you protection against COVID,” Mr Perrottet said.

“Our frontline health workers have been incredible over the past two years and their dedication is greatly appreciated.

“It’s time for us to step up again and get a booster to protect ourselves, the community and those who have done so much to keep us safe.”

Minister for Health Brad Hazzard said NSW Health will also be keeping its COVID testing centres open during the holiday months, so people can get a test when they need it.

“The best thing you can do to protect yourself is to get vaccinated and get a booster if you are eligible,” Mr Hazzard said.

“We need everyone to continue to do their bit and follow the rules, so if you have even the slightest of symptoms get tested and stay at home.”

Those eligible for a booster dose can book in at a NSW Health vaccination clinic through the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Finder at https://www.health.gov.au/resources/apps-and-tools/covid-19-vaccine-clinic-finder.

You can also book in to receive a booster dose at a participating pharmacy and your local GP.

For further information about the Covid-19 booster vaccination program visit www.health.gov.au/booster-dose.

By Emma DARBIN