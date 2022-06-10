Restoration works begins on Sawtell Hall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A HERITAGE project of significance is how the team responsible for the renovation of Sawtell Reserve ‘Dance’ Hall describes the work being done to the treasured old building, dating back to 1929.

Pam Worland from the Sawtell Historical Society told News Of The Area, “This is the best thing that could happen to the hall; so many memories were made in this hall, it was the centre of the old Sawtell village back then.”



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The hall is now located within Big4 Sawtell Beach Holiday Park, but back in the 1920s this was ‘Bonnie’ Bonville Reserve, later renamed to Sawtell Reserve.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos, who joined Pam onsite with Sean Hone, Manager of Big4 Sawtell Beach Holiday Park and members of Van Mal Group Construction, the appointed restoration builders, said, “This is a really iconic building; it has been a valued place for the local community and visitors for over 100 years, since the first reserve hall building was constructed in 1911.

“Bringing this hall back to life provides our current generations a glimpse of what our social life used to be like.”

Pam talks about the Christmas dances, ‘housey’ bingo, the boxers’ competitions and training, baby crawling races, chase the frog games, and a lot more.

“It’s a brilliant project,” added Mayor Amos.

Nico van Mal, Managing Director of Van Mal Group Construction, told NOTA, “As a builder the heritage jobs are the most meaningful to work on – thinking of the tradesmen working on the building 100 years ago.”

Stage 1 restoration is a $500,000 project with 50/50 funding between Coffs Harbour City Council and the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund.

This stage will ensure the structural integrity and weather/vermin proofing of the building.

The following stages will see the upgrade of the building including recladding, new windows and doors, installation of commercial kitchen and construction of a fully accessible adjoining amenity building.

As the centenary of the current hall approaches, upgrades of equitable access, new amenities, a kitchen and appropriate repairs and conservation works will bring it back into use again.

The aim is to create a flexible and adaptable space that can be turned to suit any function such as: conferences/workshops, film nights, dances, parties, weddings, dinners, games for holiday makers and community fundraisers.

The proposed upgrades and changes, which will help this hall continue in its important community role, are sensitive to its assessed heritage values.

The Historic Heritage Assessment, prepared by Clarence Heritage concludes with the following statement of significance.

“The Sawtell Reserve Hall demonstrates historical significance and rarity as a weatherboard public building from 1929 of which few survive in Coffs Harbour.

“It demonstrates exceptional social significance as for its association and contribution to the development of community life of Sawtell.

“Replacing a previous hall built in 1911, it demonstrates a long standing and ongoing continuous use on this reserve.

“Aesthetically it is an important example of a timber and iron vernacular construction of locally derived material and demonstrates the importance of timber as an early building material which was connected to economic growth

of the town and the development of the jetty and the railway.”

And the last word goes to Sean Hone, Manager at Coffs Coast Holiday Parks.

“‘The restoration and upgrade of the Sawtell Reserve Hall will revitalise a building that holds such fond memories for many in the Sawtell community and save one of the few remaining timber halls.

“The hall has an embedded historical significance as it was the meeting place for all events and community interactions, for nearly 100 years.

“Hopefully the restored hall will provide another 100 years of fun, laughs and memories for the local community and future generations,” Sean told NOTA.

By Andrea FERRARI