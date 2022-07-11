Results are in from the Hawks Nest Lakes Trail Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RESULTS from the Hawks Nest Lakes Trail Festival are in.

Over the weekend of 1 and 2 July 2022, runners competed in Australia’s newest off-road ultra-running event hosted by Fully Rad Adventures in Hawks Nest.

Runners were able to compete in 100km, 75km, 50km and 25km runs in teams or as individuals, with two shorter 5km and 12km courses for those wanting a shorter trail experience.

Chief Experience Creator at Fully Rad Adventures, Richard Old, said the event was all about self-discovery, the recreation of a sense of adventure and encouraging exploration of the natural landscape.

“Runners got to enjoy beautiful beaches, lakes and forests, tracking some of the most stunning coastal scenery in Australia.

“This event was about challenging runners, taking them to new places, out of their comfort zone whilst, at the same time, helping them learn more about themselves,” Mr Old said.

Each course of the event followed existing tracks and trails, beaches, lake edges and single tracks with at least 90 percent of courses offroad.

Wayne Bower took out the first position in the 5km course, clocking in at just over 24 minutes.

Hawks Nest local Sharon Taylor competed in her first Trail Run and her first 12km distance course with a time of 1:04:11.

Sharon’s time was a whopping three minutes better than Ary Van Der Lely who took second place with 1:07:04.

Kyle Handreck finished first place in the Lakes 25km course with a time of 2:26:31, whilst Brendan Hancox topped the 50km race with a time of 4:40:49.

Jethro Geier topped the 75km race, clocking in with a time of 8:06:37, 33 minutes faster than second position.

Finally, Jamis Turner topped the 100km race, with a time of 9:56:54.

By Tara CAMPBELL