Rethinking Business At The Festival Of New Thinking on the Coffs Coast

LEADING business strategist Steve Tighe, author and speaker on the future, strategy and innovation, will be the keynote speaker at ‘Rethinking Business’, the first stage of the Festival Of New Thinking (FONT) on Monday 17 May, at Pacific Bay Resort.

FONT is conducted by ‘6 degrees’, an initiative of Coffs Harbour City Council which supports innovation, startups, and business growth in the Coffs region.

According to Fiona Barden, Coffs Harbour City Council’s Section Leader, Industry Destination Development, the Festival is ideal for business people, creatives and entrepreneurs across the Coffs Coast to help them think differently, apply innovative ideas and create long-term business growth.



“We have scoured the country to identify innovative thinkers who are also practical people that know how to translate ideas into hands-on tools for local business,” she said.

Ms Barden said, “They will share tools and skills that Coffs Coast businesses can quickly turn into value for their customers.

“We’re living in times of unprecedented change and the Festival is aimed at helping strengthen the skills of our local businesses, both established and emerging, so that they can identify future trends and ride the wave rather than be left behind.”

Mr Tighe will begin the event by examining how change occurs, how to anticipate and prosper from disruptive change in your business environment and how to broaden a business’ sense of identity as the key to successful innovation.

Local business leaders will join Mr Tighe to provide insights into their business innovation and showcase how their innovation has delivered a competitive advantage and a superior consumer experience.

Louise Hardman from the Plastic Collective will share how she aligns her strategy with her business’ values and make it financially viable.

Mr Tighe will then conduct an interactive workshop to guide attendees to embed the “new way of thinking” into their business practice.

Attendees will have the opportunity to mingle and share takeaways from the workshop.

Early bird tickets are $25, and Ms Barden said that, because of sponsorship by the Council and the NBN Co., local business people can take advantage of an opportunity that would normally cost $300.

“We hope that attendees leave with a new way of thinking about how their business could be run as they look to the future needs of their business and their community,” Ms Barden said.

By Andrew VIVIAN