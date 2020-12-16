RFS bringing Christmas cheer (and lollies) to streets of Tilligerry

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HEY! If you are a little boy or girl out Tilligerry way you are in for a treat.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

You see, every year on the Saturday before Christmas, Santa and his helpers make their lolly run around the town.

It’s only for nice girls and boys – not the naughty ones!

Starting at around 8.30 am on 19 December in Oyster Cove, Tanilba Bay, Mallabula and Lemon Tree Passage, you will hear the big red fire truck playing Christmas music.

That’s the time to wait on the footpath in front of your house.

Santa won’t forget you and it’s very, very important NOT to run on the road.

Santa has lots of helpers from our fire brigade and Club Lemon Tree pays $500 for the lollies!

Even with the big bushfires last year our firies were able to do the run even though they were very tired.

They would like to thank all the mums and dads for their donations after the big bushfires.

New RFS members are always welcome.

Details can be found on the Tilligerry RFS website.

By Geoff WALKER