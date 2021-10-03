RFS Solitary Brigade moves into new home

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Rural Fire Service (RFS) Solitary Brigade has moved into its new and improved home, marking a major milestone in the delivery of the Coffs Harbour bypass project.

As part of early works, the RFS shed has been relocated to make way for the major infrastructure project.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said building a new home for the RFS was a very important component of this economy-boosting project.

“The local Rural Fire Service provides an invaluable service and this new facility will ensure they can continue to perform their important work in the community,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“This is a significant milestone in a project that will change this region forever.

“The Coffs Harbour bypass project is part of our record $110 billion infrastructure investment plan in action, helping to connect communities and improve safety, while creating jobs and supporting our economic recovery.

“It is another example of the Australian Government’s determination to deliver for the people of this region, to make sure the infrastructure they need and deserve is funded and delivered.”

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said the $700,000 facility built by local firm C-Build was part of the Australian and New South Wales governments’ commitment to ensuring the local economy benefits from the Coffs Harbour bypass.

“Building the new Solitary RFS shed was a top priority to ensure an uninterrupted fire service for the community, after the land the old facility was on was acquired as part of construction,” Mr Conaghan said.

“The new shed is double the size of the previous one and is located on Bruxner Park Road, closer to the new highway and right next to the proposed Korora Hill interchange, meaning better and faster access for emergency response.”

State Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the new location means the RFS will have easier access to the highway and surrounding area, dedicated site parking and outdoor training areas.

“The building design also allows the brigade to house larger fire trucks and comes with a dedicated amenities and training room so the volunteers can enjoy more comfortable and productive down time, while the fit out includes additional change rooms and bathrooms,” Mr Singh said.

“This is a big win for the Coffs Harbour community and it’s great to see early works on the construction of the bypass are progressing extremely well.”

New South Wales RFS Superintendent Sean McArdle said the team was grateful to Transport for NSW for delivering a new state of the art station for the Solitary Brigade.

“Transport for NSW is to be congratulated for their open and ongoing engagement with both the RFS District Office and the Solitary Brigade members,” Superintendent McArdle said.

“This station is ideally placed to ensure the Brigade has good access both north and south and the station and amenities will serve the Brigade and local communities for many years into the future.”

More information about the Coffs Harbour Bypass: www.pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au/coffsharbourbypass.

Information is also available from the Community Display Office located at 54 Moonee Street, Coffs Harbour.