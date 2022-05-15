Ride with The Distinguished Gentlemen for men’s health

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DAPPERLY dressed and on their prized motorcycles, the men and women supporting The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will motor out on Sunday 22 May, 2022 to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer and men’s mental health.

Big numbers are expected, with almost 50 riders already registered.



Organisers say if you want to join the ride yet know no one else taking part, just sign up and you will be instantly made welcome on the day.

This is the tenth anniversary of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, having been founded in Sydney in 2012 by Mark Hawwa and taking off around the globe.

Mark decided a themed ride would be a great way of connecting niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities while raising funds to support the men in our lives.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride unites classic and vintage style gentlemen and gentlelady motorcycle riders all over the world.

Dressing in a dapper fashion, riders raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.

In 2019 there were 116,000 riders worldwide, in 679 cities from 114 countries, raising in excess of $6 million USD.

Numbers were reduced in the last two years due to the pandemic but are expected to rise again this year.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Host, Chris Duffy, who co-founded the Coffs chapter with Daniel Gibson, told News Of The Area, “I think most of the riders here have been affected by men’s physical and mental health in some way, whether personally or through friends or loved ones.

“For me, it was my father’s own battle with prostate cancer that inspired me to ride.

“For the first two years I travelled to Brisbane for the ride there, but then I thought ‘Why not have a go organising a ride in Coffs?’

“I have a few mates that I ride with regularly and we all agreed it was a good idea.

“So in 2018 we organised our first event and from there, the Coffs ride has grown bigger each year.

“Last year we had over 60 riders.

“On top of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride being a great cause, it is also a brilliant day, checking out all the bikes and catching up with friends old and new.

“I’m pleased to say that our number of gentle-ladies riding increases every year too,” said Chris.

Riders start arriving at 9.00am for a 10.30 departure, to chat and check out the other bikes.

This year’s ride will go from Coffs to Urunga via Sawtell.

Details of the actual assembly point are available only to registered riders for safety and insurance purposes, but if people would like to see the bikes ride off, they will pass the Jetty café off Jordan Esplanade just after 10.30am and pass through Sawtell about 20 minutes later.

“We hope to see as many of you as possible,” invited Chris.

Head to www.gentlemansride.com to register or to sponsor a rider.

By Andrea FERRARI