Riley Evans wins Waratahs selection after braving Bathurst cold

SCU Marlins back Riley Evans has been selected to play for the 2022 Waratahs Academy Under 16s to play under 16s Super Rugby.

Six Marlins were selected in their representative NSW Country squads and it was Evans’ dazzling performances that caught the eye of the Waratahs selectors.

Marlins head coach and former Waratah, AJ Gilbert applauded the club’s achievements at representative level.

“Six of some of the best SCU Marlins juniors represented their respective NSW country teams on the weekend,” he said.

“Karl Turner 14s, Luke Nielson, Zac Young 15s, Tom O’Connor, Riley Evans 16s and Maggie McConnachie all braved the Bathurst cold and went up against Sydney on the weekend.

“Strong form from country champs and hard work at training carried some massive wins for Riley, Tom and the rest of the 16s boys winning the Tim Gavin Shield over their city counterparts,” he said.

“Maggie also took out some silverware winning the Grace Hamilton Shield with her 18s Girls.

“However Riley Evans stole the show with a massive 60-metre try against city and gaining selection into the NSW Waratahs Gen Blue Academy.

“It’s a massive achievement considering only a handful have been selected outside the private GPS schools and Sydney metropolitan area.

“He will go into camp now to gain final selections for the under 16s Waratahs super rugby team to play against the other states,” said Gilbert.

By David WIGLEY