River Sounds: defying the odds and ready to rock

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE inaugural River Sounds festival is finally upon us after three false starts due to Covid impacts.

With six weeks to go until the gates open, let’s explore the stellar lineup at this resilient event.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

River Sounds has expanded to run over three days and is shaping up to be one of the biggest multi-day festivals held in regional NSW post Covid.

Stacks of new artists have been added to the bill including Alex the Astronaut, Stonefield, The Lazy Eyes, The Meanies, and Vlossom.

Headliners Regurgitator and Baker Boy have been maintained, alongside Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, The Terrys, Dallas Woods, Butterfingers, Jerome Farah and plenty more talent.

All up, a diverse lineup of over 50 artists will perform across three stages ensuring cracking tunes and good times will be front and centre.

Punters need not worry about this event getting rained out.

All three stages at River Sounds are under cover.

Even the festival beer garden has a huge marquee for the hordes to enjoy a beverage or two, and a meal in comfort.

River Sounds is a licenced and all age’s event held at the Bellingen Showgrounds on August 19-21, 2022.

Limited tickets are currently still available from www.riversounds.com.au.