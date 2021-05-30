‘River Sounds’ Music Festival Secured for Bellingen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BELLINGEN will host a new music festival River Sounds set for Friday August 13 and Saturday August 14.

Festival Director Ben Lewis has been running events in Bellingen for the last seven years and said this event has been made possible through two grants.

Bellingen Shire Council provided grant assistance through the Bushfire Tourism Recovery funds and another grant from the Office of the Arts has been administered through Pat Conaghan’s office.

Mr Lewis believes River Sounds will be a major boost for the local live music industry still in recovery mode from the impacts of Covid-19.

“Like everywhere, Bellingen was hit hard by COVID.

“Our town is known for live music and arts festivals.

“But, there’s been nothing for over a year.

“Locally we know that The Bellingen Winter Music Festival isn’t running this year.

“So, at the moment there is a fairly big hole and Bellingen is pretty keen for this one.”

According to Mr Lewis, arts workers have copped it worse than most with Covid-19 affecting their industry but adds that punters have also missed live acts.

“People are ready to get back to having a dance and listening to some music,” he said.

“River Sounds will be a great way to kick things off again in our community.

The first line up has been announced and the headliner is Regurgitator.

Mr Lewis told News Of The Area, “More than ever Regurgitator find themselves extending the vitality of their live performances, continuing to infuse them with exuberance, mania and their mashed-up motion of rock, punk, electro, funk, pop, where it goes vibes.”

The line-up also features Tweed Coast rapper, proud Bundjalung man and 2020 Triple J Unearthed Artist of the Year JK-47, Adelaide bred street gospel singer-songwriter Adrian Eagle, Melbourne based R&B star on the rise Jerome Farah and pioneers of Oz hip hop Resin Dogs.

Mr Lewis said when programming the festival he is aiming at inclusivity and has a good mix of Indigenous, emerging and female artists.

To get a look at the first line up announcement and book tickets go to www.riversounds.com.au.

By Sandra MOON