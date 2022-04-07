Riverbed Bloomers live at Nambucca Valley Radio on Good Friday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCALS and visitors to the Nambucca Valley are in for a night of beautiful music, absolutely free of charge on Friday 15 April (Good Friday) when Nambucca Valley Radio’s Studio 3 Live presents Riverbed Bloomers.

This fabulous duo hail from Ulong, up Dorrigo Mountain way, and weave honeyed harmonies through poetic bush ballads, alt-country stompers, roaring sea shanties and modern Western steeped in sorrow.

Riverbed Bloomers have been working on some new music during the period of COVID lock-downs that will combine well with the extensive catalogue of work already penned.

Their new single ‘Happiness looks good on you’ will leave listeners smiling from the feel good tongue in cheek lyrics.

News Of The Area spoke to 2NVR’s Studio 3 Host, Ceri Wrobal, who said, “The Riverbed Bloomers have stayed motivated during the pandemic, have not lost their mojo and those who come along to our Rodeo Drive Tewinga studios to catch them will love the fun vibe they project.”

Ceri added, “You can come to the studio and be a part of the live audience and bring your own refreshments if you wish or you can listen on 105.9 FM or stream via www.2NVR.org.au from 6:00 pm on Friday 15 April 22 from 6pm until 8pm.

By Mick BIRTLES