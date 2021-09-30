Roadmap to recovery reveals path forward for NSW

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NSW has a clear path to follow out of the pandemic and lockdowns, with the roadmap for easing restrictions at the 80 percent double dose target revealing a brighter future for the community.

From the Monday after NSW hits the 80 per cent (aged 16 and over) double dose vaccination target, eased restrictions will allow those who are fully vaccinated to have up to 10 people visit their home, participate in community sport, and access hospitality venues (where drinking while standing up will be allowed indoors).

All premises will operate at 1 person per 4sqm indoors, and 1 person per 2sqm outdoors.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the 80 per cent roadmap will also remove the limit of fully vaccinated guests for weddings and funerals, and remove customer caps for personal services such as hairdressers.

“I know people are counting down the minutes until we reach 70 per cent double dose and the freedoms that will provide, and today we are providing further certainty by announcing the 80 per cent roadmap and future settings,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“Vaccination remains our ticket to freedom so we need to work even harder to get jabs in arms, to help stop the spread, minimise outbreaks and ensure people are protected when we open up.”

Given updated health advice, adjustments have been made to the 70 per cent roadmap.

Regional travel will now not be allowed until 80 per cent (fully vaccinated only), and a booking cap has been introduced for hospitality venues of 20 people per booking.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the NSW Government is considering changes to incoming international arrival caps, so more people can return home for Christmas.

“The NSW Government’s 70 per cent roadmap lifts fully vaccinated people out of lockdown and when we reach 80 per cent, restrictions will ease even further,” Mr Barilaro said.

“The key continues to be vaccination rates, so please do not hesitate and book in for your free COVID-19 vaccine today so we can reach these targets as soon as possible.

“I must also clarify that travel between Greater Sydney and regional NSW will only be permitted when the state reaches 80 per cent double dose.

“This change is necessary to give some regional areas the time they need to increase local vaccination rates.”

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the milestone marked a shift in gear for the State’s economic recovery.

“There’s a real sense of optimism returning to our community as our vaccination rates keep climbing and that’s giving businesses the confidence they need to reopen and for people to start returning to work and getting their lives back on track,” Mr Perrottet said.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard thanked the people of NSW for their sacrifices.

“Our health workers continue to rely on people to make smart choices, to keep a safe distance, not go to work when they are feeling unwell and to get tested when they show the slightest of symptoms.

“It’s that dedication which allows us to ease some of the restrictions again and to begin the process of opening up the state,” Mr Hazzard said.

“The roadmap may be fine-tuned by NSW Health as we monitor the COVID-19 situation over the coming weeks.”

From 1 December further changes will be introduced including all venues moving to the 2sqm rule, masks will not be required indoors at offices, indoor pools and nightclubs can reopen, and unvaccinated people will have greater freedoms.