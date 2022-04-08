Robyn Baldwin is retiring after 28 years at Park Avenue Florist

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER 28 years as the heart and soul of Park Avenue Florist in Coffs Harbour, Robyn Baldwin is turning in her cutters, wires and cellophane and handing the business over to new owner Kristal Camardi, a gifted florist and trusted staff member who has learned so much about the art of floristry and the business while working with Robyn.

With more than 50 years of service to the local community, Park Avenue Florist is the longest-established florist in Coffs Harbour and Robyn was just the third owner in all that time.



“I started training as a florist when I was fifteen and I learned to do everything the proper way.

“It was hard work but I don’t think I could have made a better career choice,” says Robyn.

“I had some really good teachers when I started out and I’ve always tried to be a mentor to my staff.

“It’s not just about floristry skills, it’s also knowing the customers and pleasing them.”

Robyn acknowledges it’s going to be a big change and she’ll miss the daily interaction with the customers and with the staff but she’s sure to see many of them around town regularly.

“I’ve been really blessed over the years and this is the right time for me to move on to other things,” she says.

“I feel happy to be handing over to Kristal and I have every confidence in her ability and I’m certain she will do well.”

Robyn may be hanging up her florist’s apron, but flowers will always be an important part of her life.

For now, she is planning to take things easy for a while, then she’d like to do some travelling and become involved in helping others through various projects with her church and other groups.

But in the meantime, Kristal reminds Robyn that Mother’s Day is just a few weeks away and, since she’s worked almost every Mother’s Day since she was fifteen, perhaps she’d like to don the apron again one last time.

By Susan KONTIC