Rodger Pryce shifts his focus from farming to running for Mayor

THIS WEEK Mayoral candidate Rodger Pryce has made the decision to park his role as Brooklana Angus stud principal to focus on the new job at hand.

The soon-to-not-be-farmer, as he referred to himself, told News Of The Area, “In my eleven years breeding stud cattle we got to the top and have achieved record heights for the Angus breed, which is now Australia’s most popular, with some 6,000 registered in Australia each year.”



Mr Pryce has commented on several platforms that he has several ideas about the proposed new Cultural and Civic Space and if elected as Mayor, will pursue those ideas in consultation with other members of the Council and the building contractors.

He believes the Cultural and Civic Space can be changed around, depending at what stage the construction is at by September.

“Personally, I would prefer an upgrade of Rigby House so as to accommodate all Council Office staff.

“It is then possible to expand the cultural component and even look at converting a floor into an entertainment centre, providing the engineering design is capable of the change.”

Mr Pryce said housing is one of the biggest challenges we face.

“The housing crisis has been exacerbated by the slow release of residential land onto the market.

“The land is there, it is just locked up due to the slowness of processes.

“An urgent deployment of either existing staff and/or engagement of qualified temporary staff to fast track the process is warranted.”

There are some longer term initiatives that Mr Pryce says he intends to release closer to September 4.

“What worked yesterday is probably not working today and will definitely not work tomorrow.”

With the passing of his younger brother recently and turning 73 himself, Mr Pryce says he is at a pivotal point in his life.

If elected as Mayor he says it will be a full time job.

“There are big issues at stake,” he said.

By Andrea FERRARI