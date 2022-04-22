Rotary Club named as Coffs Harbour’s Parkinson’s Community Hero

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour has been named as the Parkinson’s Community Hero 2022 for Coffs Harbour, represented by President Elaine Walsh.

The Parkinson’s Community Hero Program was run across the state by Parkinson’s NSW, which invited its more than 60 Parkinson’s Support Groups to nominate their local community heroes – individuals who have made contributions that improved the lives of local people living with Parkinson’s.



The annual recognition award takes place each year in April to commemorate World Parkinson’s Awareness Month.

“Every year for almost the past ten years – with just a one-year break because of Covid – members of the Rotary Club have manned the Bunnings BBQ and always donated 100 percent of the takings to Coffs Harbour Parkinson’s Support Group,” Group Leader Jane Gow told News Of The Area.

“They don’t even deduct any money for the consumables,” she said.

“We are so grateful for the Rotary Club’s commitment and sustained support of Parkinson’s Support Group members over the past decade.”

The money that is raised for the Group by Rotary stays in Coffs Harbour to help local people living with Parkinson’s – for example, setting up activities for people to enjoy while helping with their wellbeing.

Examples include the Voice Program where people whose voices have been softened by Parkinson’s learn how to project their voice when talking or singing.

Dancing for Parkinson’s is also popular, providing an enjoyable activity which also gets people moving.

“Both groups have lots of fun,” said Jane.

There are three Parkinson’s Support Groups in Coffs Harbour.

One meets on the first Tuesday of each month at Sawtell RSL at 10:30am – contact Jane Gow on 0419 993 932

Another meets on the second Friday of each month at Park Beach Bowling Club at 11am – contact Graham Saxby on 0418274893.

There is also a Younger Onset Group which will meet socially once a month when they return from a break due to Covid – for further information on this group contact Graham Saxby.

By Andrea FERRARI