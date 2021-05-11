Rotary Club Of Nelson Bay Golf Day Raises Over $20,000

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Rotary Club of Nelson Bay were out in force for one of their major fundraisers – an annual charity golf day.

The weather gods were smiling on the club for their twenty ninth annual event.

130 players tee’d off and enjoyed the Ambrose event.



Arja Levonpera of the Rotary Club of Nelson Bay told News Of The Area, “More than $20,000 was raised thanks to the support of players, volunteers and sponsors.

“Port Stephens Toyota has been a loyal supporter of this event for over a decade and supplied a Toyota Yaris, valued at $26,000, as a major hole-in-one prize, which was not won.

“Port Stephens Council was also a major sponsor,” she said.

Proceeds from this year’s Charity Golf Day will enable the Rotary Club of Nelson Bay to provide further funds to HMRI (Hunter Medical Research Institute) for Associate Professor Kelvin Kong’s project for more efficient Indigenous ear diagnosis and many other Rotary community projects.

Kelvin Kong, is a local Worimi Man, who grew up in Nelson Bay and in the past 12 months has received a number of community awards, including the prestigious Menzies Medallion and was honoured as the City of Newcastle Citizen of the Year 2021.

He has had a long association with the Rotary Club of Nelson Bay which has already given $20,000 and the success of the Charity Golf Day provides an additional $10,000 to meet the Club’s initial commitment.

After the game, participants gathered in the clubhouse for the awards, auction and raffle.

Due to the generosity of local businesses and individuals, all prizes and items had been donated.

The Rotary Club of Nelson Bay is currently celebrating its sixty sixth year of serving the local community and the Charity Golf Days have returned in excess of $300,000 back to the local community.

By Marian SAMPSON