Rotary Club Of Salamander Bay To Hold Flood Fundraiser

IT is hard to fathom the incredible forces of nature and the devastation that they have wreaked on the communities of Lismore and the Northern Rivers.

As the communities to our north are clearing out the mud and attempting to get back to some sort of normality our community is doing all it can to support them.



The Rotary Club of Salamander Bay is holding a fundraising lunch to raise much needed funds to support the communities hardest hit by the Northern Rivers Flood events.

The event will include a Fashion Parade Luncheon where attendees are being asked to donate a dressy frock for school formals, weddings etc.

Rita Murray from the Salamander Bay Rotary Club told News Of The Area, “We really want to be able to send some beautiful garments north as this is the type of thing that people will prioritise last in their budgets.”

The event will be held on 24 May from 11.30am.

Tickets are $60 per person and include a main meal and dessert.

There will also be a number of raffles on the day.

“Guests will enjoy a glass of bubbles upon arrival and everyone is being asked to dress smart, with fascinators and hats being the order of the day!”

Guests at the event will enjoy a fashion parade offered by Crows Nest Home Traders, which is being presented by owner Yale Thompson.

While some donations are already being offered by some of the town businesses the Rotary Club would be happy to accept additional raffle gifts and prizes.

“Rotary Clubs around the country are already raising thousands for this cause and we want to do our bit in Port Stephens.

“All money will be dispersed through Rotary direct to the victims and given where it is most needed,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON