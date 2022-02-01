Round four of the Women in STEM and Entrepreneurship program is now open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STEM is certainly an area where women are underrepresented in the workforce.

Traditionally, science, technology, engineering and maths was the domain of men, however it is an area in which women have the opportunity to excel.



Email us – [email protected]

Liberal candidate for Paterson Brooke Vitnell has welcomed the Morrison Government’s announcement of grants

of up to $1 million and new scholarships to support women and girls to secure science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) jobs.

Round four of the Women in STEM and Entrepreneurship (WISE) program is now open, with $13 million available to strengthen and expand projects that are driving lasting and systemic change by removing barriers to STEM for women and girls.

Brooke Vitnell told News Of The Area, “I want to see even more girls and women across Port Stephens enter into these industries and I hope women across our community will consider applying for the scholarship.

“Australia is underrepresented by women in STEM careers and I want to encourage more women to apply their talent and passions into a career in this area.”

Round four of the WISE grants will focus on supporting successful existing projects that reduce or remove systemic and cultural barriers to participation in STEM education, careers and entrepreneurship.

For more information about the Women in STEM and Entrepreneurship program and for details on how to apply for round four of the program, visit www.business.gov.au/WISE.

A website for the Boosting the Next Generation of Women in STEM program will be developed with the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE), as part of the co-design of the program.

By Marian SAMPSON