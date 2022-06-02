Round Two of the Local Strengthening Grants recipients announced

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A NUMBER of community organisations and groups have been awarded funding under the Local Strengthening Grants program by Port Stephens Council.

The Local Strengthening Fund aims to build sustainable local communities and environments, and enhance the wellbeing and development of the Port Stephens community.



The grant welcomes applicants from community groups and not-for-profit organisations seeking support for projects, activities and events that address community and environmental needs.

The successful recipients for round two of the grant include:

– Warlga Ngurra Family and Community Hub – $6,000 for after school kids club for children aged five to thirteen years.

– Fern Bay Public School – $4,530 to create a Yarning Circle in the grounds of Fern Bay Public School with seating and native plants.

– Karuah Landcare – $6,000 to revegetate a section of Karuah Foreshore in partnership with schools, community grounds and residents.

– Port Stephens Suicide Prevention Network- $3,000 for a Port Stephens Labyrinth (a cross-cultural, non-denominational place of reflection).

– Rivergum Grandparents – $6,000 for a day outing by Bus to the Australian Reptile Park with lunch.

– Tomaree Museum – $3,000 for the purchase of display cabinets and a diorama of Zenith Beach landing at Salamander Bay.

Councillor Glen Dunkley said that these grants are awarded to worthy community groups and projects.

“It’s great to see such a wide range of community groups and community projects be awarded these grants, but one thing I do want to say is that it would be good to see more community groups put forward for these grants.

“We see so many good things come out of this funding and the best thing is that the projects don’t need to be complex or at a national level.

“I really encourage any community group to apply for the next round of funding in the Local Strengthening Grants program when it opens,” Cr Dunkley said.

It is predicted that round three of the funding will open in September.

By Tara CAMPBELL