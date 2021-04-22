Rourke honoured at 2020 NSW Cyclist of the year awards in Sydney

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EMERALD Beach cyclist, Harry Rourke won the 2020 NSW Cyclist Of The Year award in the Men’s Masters age 9 category.

Harry said he was both surprised and honoured to receive the award which he received in February at the 2021 NSW Masters Track Championships in Sydney.

Harry accrued the highest points total through participating in national and world championship road and track events through 2020 where he accumulated 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 3 Bronze medals in the Australian Masters Road and Track Championships with an additional 4 silver medals in the NSW Masters Road and Track Championships.

Harry competed in state and national events in Singleton, Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast where he was well supported by the Waratah Masters Cycle Club Sydney and Coffs Harbour Cycle Club.

Harry has started his 2021 campaign in good form, winning 2 Gold and 3 Silver medals from 5 events in the NSW Masters Track Championships.

Unfortunately the 2021 Australian Masters Track Championships scheduled in Brisbane in April was postponed due to the Covid outbreak and will be held later in the year.

Coffs Harbour Cycle Club was also well represented in the NSW Cyclist of the Year awards, with Kerry Westwood winning the award for Womens Masters 5 age category and Laurelea Moss winning the award for Womens Masters 3 age category.

By David WIGLEY