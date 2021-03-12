Rowing for Mental Health at Coffs Coast CrossFit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Ultra 100km Charity Row is a fundraising initiative being led by local Coffs Coast CrossFit coach Ethan Anderson.

Ethan wanted to challenge himself personally and at the same time raise awareness and funds for local youth mental health support service, headspace Coffs Harbour.

“The goal of this event is to complete a physical challenge, a 100km row, which requires great mental fortitude in order to help raise awareness and funds in support of the mental health of young people in our community.”

headspace Coffs Harbour provides tailored and holistic mental health support for 12-25 year olds with a focus on early intervention.

Their vision is that all young people are supported to be mentally healthy and engaged in their communities.

Working with young people and their family and friends to provide support at a crucial time in their lives – to help get them back on track and strengthen their ability to manage their mental health in the future.

In support of the work being carried out by headspace Coffs, Ethan will attempt to complete the 100km’s, a feat which he has never done before, in under 10 hours.

In addition to coach Ethan completing the row, Coffs Coast CrossFit is opening up 1 hour time slots to row 10km in support of the cause.

You may register as an individual, team or business and you may register for as many time slots as you wish.

Young people are also encouraged to get involved, maybe your sports team might want to enter a team and have a go.

If rowing is not your thing, you can still show your support for the initiative by donating some money.

The actual Charity Row event will be held at Coffs Coast CrossFit from 8:30am on Saturday 10 April, in the lead up to Youth Week 2021, which runs from 16 to 24 April.

For more information on how you can get involved, registrations and donations head over to the Mycause landing page:

https://www.mycause.com.au/events/ultra100charityrow