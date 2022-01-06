Royal Far West thanks Coffs Harbour volunteers for their service over many years

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Thursday 16 December Royal Far West’s (RFW) Kim Artery visited Coffs Harbour to host a lunch at C.eX for the local RFW Branch Members to thank them for their dedicated and unwavering support over the many years.

The lunch follows the closure of the Royal Far West Op Shop in November which had been running since 1963 and while it marks the end of an era the lunch was to commemorate and celebrate the wonderful support of Royal Far West’s dedicated Coffs Harbour Branch Members.



During the lunch, Ms Artery extended her thanks to all Branch Members, particularly Anne Frost (President and Op Shop Manager) and Murray Frost (Treasurer), Narelle Swanson (Secretary), Carol Bowhay (Assistant Treasurer), Shirley Johns (Assistant Op Shop Manager) and Jill Gill (Publicity Officer) for their tireless dedication to country kids over the many years.

Coffs Harbour Branch Life Member Jill Gill gave Ms Artery a special scrapbook of many newspaper articles and history of the Royal Far West Coffs Harbour Branch dating back to 1989, which the then Secretary, Jean Owers, started and Ms Gill continued to complete.

Ms Gill also gave Royal Far West a handwritten notebook of a welfare officer of Royal Far West showing records of those who attended RFW in the 1950-1960s from the Coffs Harbour region; the books will be archived at Royal Far West’s head office in Manly.

Royal Far West is Australia’s only national charity dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of Australia’s rural and remote children.

For enquiries or to make a donation please visit www.royalfarwest.org.a u .

By David TUNE